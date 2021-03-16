On February 24 and 25, Derby Public Schools was able to partner with Derby Drug/Damm Pharmacy to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to our staff who wished to receive the vaccine. This was something that staff had been requesting and we were very excited to be able to bring it on-site. We had departments and staff from all levels and areas across our entire district come together to make this clinic work smoothly and efficiently. This truly was a team effort between our district and the pharmacy.
On average, staff were in and out in 20-25 minutes and that included a 15-minute required wait time after they received their vaccination. Staff were encouraged to arrive only five minutes before their appointment. They waited outside (or inside if needed) and were allowed to check in five minutes before their appointment and were guided through the process by various staff members along the way. Allowing staff to check in only five minutes before their appointment time really kept everything running smoothly so we did not get behind.
The setup of our new Administrative Center worked great for the flow of traffic and confidentiality of those getting the vaccine. At one point, we were compared to Chick-fil-A efficiency which I think everyone knows is the gold star standard! By the time the two days were complete, we had vaccinated 569 people in less than 10 hours.
Derby Public Schools is currently planning an on-site clinic for staff for the second dose of the vaccine on March 17 from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. with a break from 12:30-1:30 p.m. and March 22 from 6:30-9:00 a.m. and 2:00-5:00 p.m. If staff did not receive the first dose of the vaccine and would still like to, they can go to the Sedgwick County Health Department website and schedule an appointment.
We cannot thank Derby Drug/Damm Pharmacies enough for applying for and bringing the vaccine to Derby Public Schools staff. We say it often, but we are so fortunate to have amazing community support!
