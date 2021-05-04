Public Service Recognition Week is May 2-8. This is a time to reflect on the wonderful employees we have at the City of Derby.
Over the last few weeks, the city manager and I had the opportunity to present bonus awards to employees in various departments. It’s great to learn about the things they are doing, from helping businesses with shoplifting problems and initiating cost savings measures to creating new ways to hold events and reuniting pets with their owners. We are blessed with a creative and hardworking staff.
Keeping the city running and doing things like filling potholes, fixing broken water lines, putting out fires, and patrolling streets are all important functions. We have employees who manage the city’s finances and do a great job. We have employees who maintain planning and zoning standards, which are important for growth. We have employees who organize special events, such as the July 4 fireworks, BBQ & Music Fest, and Spring Into Art, which many families enjoy attending. Running the city is truly a team effort.
On May 4, the city’s management team served breakfast (to-go style) to all city employees as a way to show their appreciation. This shows me how much they value their employees as well.
Keep up the good work, and thank you for a job well done.
