Young people are always looking for ways to communicate. Whether by text, Instagram, or TikTok, teens in our community have something to say and will reach for any medium to share their ideas.
For them, art becomes a powerful form of expression. Kids are sketching in their notebooks, doodling on tablets, and scribbling out stories with multimedia with the hope of building connections.
The Derby Public Library offers space for connection through the sharing of their work and March is a great time for young artists. The Derby High School Art Show and a newly expanded Teen Art Wall will be featured in the library.
Derby Arts Council will be presenting art by Derby High School students and their teachers in the Gathering Space Gallery. The exhibition will be on display March 16 through April 28.
Students’ works will be found inside the Community Room and DHS teachers’ works will be featured on the brick wall in the Lobby Gathering Space. Look for Craig Godderz’s photography, Brian White’s drawings and watercolors, and Roger Scovell’s airbrushed works in this first-time show for the library. All student artwork will be juried by USD 260 art teachers.
Also in March, Natalie Brown's students’ 3-D artwork from Advanced Clay Sculpture and wheel classes will be featured in the lobby display case. Brown’s own thrown and altered ceramics will also be on display in the case.
A public reception celebrating students’ and teachers’ works is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. March 26. Community members are invited to attend the reception to enjoy the art and meet the artists. Light refreshments will be served.
In the library Teen Area, a designated art wall has featured a range of local young artists’ creations since 2017. The art wall, previously the single green wall below the library’s Teen Scene neon sign, has been expanded to include the entire green wall space of the Teen Area in hopes of featuring more artists.
The library is currently accepting submissions from artists in sixth through 12th grades for the Spring 2020 Teen Art Wall, which will feature miscellaneous styles. Teens from Derby and surrounding areas, including Mulvane, Goddard, Wichita, and Haysville, are welcome to submit up to two pieces of original 2-D work.
Submission forms can be picked up at the library Youth Services Desk, and the deadline for submissions is 6 p.m. March 13.
The library aims to provide a space for the community to share their ideas and talents. It’s a place to start conversations and build connections that young people so long for. If you happen to visit the library in March, we encourage you to explore the works of Derby’s incredible young artists.
