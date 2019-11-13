Teacher shortages are growing nationwide. Fewer students are entering teaching. More veteran teachers are leaving the classroom. There has always been a shortage in inner city schools, and in specific disciplines such as special education and secondary physics. But now, teacher shortages extend into all disciplines including elementary education. With no overall solutions, more states are lowering the bar, filling positions with online-“trained,” tested-out, or other alternate route “teachers.” In some states, veteran teachers call these recruits “heartbeat” teachers because that appears to be their only qualification, and experienced teachers have the burden of assisting their clueless new colleagues.
Surveys have attempted to assess the reasons for this growing shortage. The National Center for Educational Statistics conducted a nationwide “Schools and Staffing Survey” seven times between 1987 through 2011 and has conducted a “National Teacher and Principal Survey” since. Nearly every state tabulates the extent of its teacher shortage, although there is much variation in the way permit teachers, emergency teachers, teachers with waivers, and other non-standard-licensed or uncertified teachers are counted in or out of the shortage. These variations make it difficult to tally a common set of reasons or extent of the real shortage.
Former students of mine who are now secondary teachers are fortunate enough to teach in an affluent community who are mostly unaffected by the No Child Left Behind (NCLB) shift to testing. Indeed, some teachers from poorer or rural districts felt fortunate when they were hired into an affluent district. However, this has left less affluent districts with much higher rates of teacher shortage. So, different schools, different problems.
A cause teachers are leaving is their loss of professional responsibility caused by the shift to external testing under NCLB.
Many teachers had to stop using printed textbooks and were directed to use all-online materials. Principals would write in professional journals how the new generation of tech-savvy student teachers were to be preferred to the old veteran teachers who resisted this digital futurism. Some veteran teachers became fed up and retired early.
Teachers in other disciplines likewise retired in growing numbers, expressing relief they got out. Some teachers became mere monitors of a room of laptops under the ironically impersonal “personalized education.” Teachers have been de-professionalized; this has a major impact, discouraging this next generation of students from wanting to become teachers.
The second reason, often hidden in surveys under “school climate,” is classroom discipline and lack of administrative support. Veteran teachers remember when a student who got in trouble at school also got in trouble when they got home. Now it is likely the parent of the misbehaving student will arrive at school the next day to blame the teacher.
A survey in the October 6 Education Week found that 69 percent of administrators felt their teachers were empowered to bring problems to them; only 25 percent of teachers agreed. Lack of administrative support is now a serious concern of many teachers.
More teachers are now finding they cannot afford housing in their school’s community. Potential teachers value education and when the cost of higher education exceeds their ability to pay for their own children’s tuition, it is natural that they choose another vocation.
Finally, lack of respect from our society at-large figures into some teachers decision to leave teaching and in the drop in students entering teaching. In countries that respect teachers, in Europe and Asia, only 2–3 percent leave teaching annually; in the United States, that figure is over 8 percent.
John Richard Schrock is a retired biology professor from Emporia State University.
