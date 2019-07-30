School is just around the corner, and everywhere you turn are pencils, notebooks, and visions of fall. But, summer is far from over and there is no greater proof than the bounty of fruits and vegetables bursting with summer flavor.
Most Americans do not eat seasonally – except, I argue, during summer. Does anything say “summer” more than a ruby red watermelon, crisp kernels of sweet corn, peaches dripping with juice, the warm, acidic flavor of a fresh tomato, or fresh okra hot out of the frying pan?
Kansans are not so far removed from our agricultural heritage to be divorced from summer’s rotating bounty. It seems everyone I know either raised a garden growing up or had a close relation who gardened or farmed. In the summer, I often hear nostalgic tales of eating cucumber slices with fresh tomato, picking baskets of green beans in the heat, waiting for a giant zucchini to be made into bread. So many of our best memories revolve around food and family, but summer memories bear the added sweetness of their tie to our land.
When I travel, I love to experience the local fruits and vegetables that give a place its “flavor” – especially the ones that have not thrived as exports. Things like paw paw, marionberries, muscadine gripes, and prickly pears. Many delicious things to eat don’t pack well, or have such a brief season they are not commercially viable. It is these things that each region cherishes and turns into special recipes, traditions, and memories. They give a place its characteristic taste.
For me, that special Kansas “flavor” might be the sand plum. I have never seen these small, sweet fruits in a store, but I have fond memories of picking and eating them at my grandmother’s house as a child. I remember the thrill of being able to “forage” something nearly wild and then gorge myself on the tiny plums, so small I always seemed to think I could eat “just one more.” Despite the inevitable digestive distress that followed such a feast, I was unrepentant and unreformed and still feel a twinge of excitement when sand plum season approaches.
Each summer, I hear requests for sand plums or sand plum jelly. Even now, you can often find these wild, if you’re willing to do the work of hunting down a location and fighting off the heat and bugs. If your brand of nostalgia prefers air conditioning, it’s not hard to find sand plum jelly around town, available from enterprising cooks, or at stores that sell jams like Hillside Feed and Seed, the Spice Merchant, Steve’s Jams and Jellies, and others. I’ve even seen a friend turn a bumper haul of sand plums into wine!
Perhaps sand plums aren’t your fruit of memory, but I would bet there is a summer crop that makes you wistful. While it’s still hot, I encourage you to cruise through the Derby Farmers’ Market (or your own garden!) and savor a taste of summer in its juiciest form.
