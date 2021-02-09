After interviewing Thayne Ellis, a Derby resident who recently turned 100 years old, I’ve been inspired to look at the brighter side of life.
In the spirit of optimism, I thought I’d take a look at some of the (small) but positive outcomes we’ve already seen or may see as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Of course, I don’t intend to make light of the tremendous loss that has come with this disease, but I think a little humor can go a long way.
Here’s my list of good things about the coronavirus pandemic and our potential future after it’s over.
1. The end of the handshake
Ever thought about how gross handshakes are? They’re both unnecessary and the perfect breeding ground for germs.
I often think about how many dozens of hands I shook during my time interning at the Kansas Statehouse last year. Again, it was completely unnecessary and just spread germs.
As a hypochondriac and general germaphobe, I’ve been pleased to be able to introduce myself with a simple elbow or fist bump throughout the pandemic. A simple head nod and wave works great for greeting someone, and once masks are gone, a smile can help too.
Seriously, let’s hope the handshake never makes a comeback. Hugs, on the other hand …
2. A new Renaissance?
In the first months of the pandemic, when most of society was shut down, there seemed to be an explosion on the internet of original art and music made by people sitting at home.
The best part about that explosion of creativity is that it was largely dominated by independent artists and ordinary people. Industry creatives, concerned with their bottom line, have largely held onto their work until tours, theaters and other in-person money-making opportunities return.
Before the pandemic was in full force in the United States, I personally had already purchased tickets for a concert in May that never happened.
The current burst of new independent art, combined with the release of new albums, movies, tours, etc., after the pandemic ends could lead to a new Renaissance – like the one that followed the Black Plague but likely a bit smaller. Artists are itching to release their work, and consumers will be eager to pay them for it.
3. Extra sanitation
One of the best parts about this last year is that restaurants and other public spaces are generally more clean. Seeing the extra cleanliness made me realize that maybe we should have been taking those extra steps in the first place.
Some of the sanitation measures, like employees wearing masks, will likely fall by the wayside. But other measures, like better ventilation, extra cleaning and handwashing every hour, seem beneficial in the long run.
Can you tell I’m a germaphobe?
In the end, we’re all ready to return to normal. I often think about how much I took advantage of ordinary life before the pandemic. But it helps to reflect on some of the long-term improvements we may see because of it.
Whether it’s new innovations for communicating, the warmth of a face mask in the winter, the decline of the flu and colds, or the expansion of mail-in voting, I believe everyone can find at least one positive thing to hold onto as we (hopefully) head toward the end of
this mess.
