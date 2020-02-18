There are many types of calls I receive as an Animal Control Officer. One of the most common calls is for loose animals, primarily loose dogs. Our City ordinance says that dogs and cats are not allowed to run at large within the city. But we all know that sometimes things happen, and our beloved pets find a way out of their yards or home.
Animal Control staff make every effort to reunite pets with their owners. Some of the ways we do this are by scanning animals for a microchip and calling the veterinarians listed on rabies tags. We find that many animals are not microchipped or the vet offices are closed. We also use our Facebook page (Derby Police Department Animal Control) to post pictures of found animals in hopes that someone recognizes them. During the workday or late hours of the night this is not always the best way to reach people.
Never fear, we have another way to get Fluffy home! When you register your pet with the city, you receive a license number and tag that gives us access to owner information at all hours so we can easily get in touch with you if we find your pet.
Getting your pet registered is easy. When you go in for your next vet visit, tell the staff you need to license your dog or cat and a tag will be provided. The cost is $10 annually ($15 for pets not spayed/neutered). An annual rabies vaccination is required to license your pet.
The following vets have tags available: El Paso Animal Hospital, Rainbow Valley Veterinary Clinic, Tanglewood Veterinary Clinic, Blair Doon Veterinary Hospital and Rose Hill Veterinary Health Center.
If you do not go to any of these vets, come to City Hall at 611 Mulberry Rd. to purchase your tag. Business hours are Mon.-Thurs., 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please bring proof of a rabies vaccination. We are here to help!
