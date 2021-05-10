If you have experienced summer reading at Derby Public Library, slow is probably not the first word that comes to mind. But that is just the word that youth services staff is focusing on right now. A slow return to normalcy.
Derby Public Library is happy to announce that in-person programming is returning this summer with a few modifications. We ask that everyone over the age of 5 please wear a mask. Social distancing is encouraged and ample space will be provided for children and their caregivers.
We are excited that our summer performers’ concerts, puppet shows and storytelling acts will be held for in-person viewing at the amphitheater at Madison Avenue Central Park. In case of inclement weather, performances will be moved into the Venue. Bring a blanket and water for your comfort. Most of our performers will also offer a virtual viewing option.
Some of our programs will have limited registration, and others will have an open house come-and-go format. Any snacks will be offered to-go.
If you still are not comfortable visiting the library in person, do not fret. Many of our programs will be offered with a virtual option. Keep an eye on our Facebook page for weekly mini pop-up story times, as well as a weekly school-age writing challenge called How to Write a Story. We will still offer craft kits and book bundles for drive-thru pick-up.
Our reading challenge logs will be on the Beanstack website or app, featuring this year’s theme of Tails and Tales. If you signed up for a Beanstack account last year, you only need to opt in to the summer reading challenge starting June 1. Visit the library’s website for more details. If you have any issues resetting your password, call the library and ask to speak to someone in youth services.
The prize package for completing 12 hours of reading is returning to normal. Readers will get to pick a prize book of their choice, as well as receive three free games of bowling and a one-day pass to Rock River Rapids! We will also be drawing for several Sedgwick County Zoo one-year family memberships for both our reading challenge finishers and our scavenger hunt winners.
If you are ready for a slow, careful, and safe return to normal this summer, make sure to visit the Derby Public Library. We look forward to seeing all your smiling faces, or at least your smiling eyes.
