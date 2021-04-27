As summer break is approaching Derby Public Schools is excited to look forward to summer fun while also preparing for the next school year. Recommendations from researchers to prevent summer slide include infusing summer fun with learning activities. This could include encouraging children to read books from the library, play math games, play computer or phone learning games or engaging them in short summer camps or summer school activities. If you are looking for ideas, Derby Public Schools has opportunities for instructional support and learning this summer.
Kindergarten roundup was just held at each elementary school, and pre-enrollment has started!
As we look forward to welcoming our incoming class of kindergarten students, there are resources for parents on our district website (www.derbyschools.com/KDGPreEnrollment) and programs to help students be ready for kindergarten. One program is called Camp KinderReady and is offered through our AmeriCorps grant. Camp KinderReady will offer two sessions from June 7-June 24 and July 6-July 22 and will provide students with a chance to develop reading, math and school readiness skills.
We are also proud to announce that there will be many Summer Learning Opportunities available to currently enrolled Derby Public Schools students. New this year, STEM Kamp will be offered to 3rd-8th grade students the week of July 12-16. Additional information on STEM Kamp can be located at www.stemkamp.net. AmeriCorps Summer Academy will be offered to current elementary students from June 7-June 24 and July 6-July 23. A host of additional Summer Learning Opportunities for K-8 grade students, planned by Derby teachers to offer themed learning in a hands-on or remote setting, will become available on our website on May 11. High school students can also sign up for credit recovery coursework by contacting DHS. Keep a watch on our website for the sign-up for camp, or skill session, opportunities.
Every student, every day, preparing for the future. Our vision doesn’t stop in the summer. We are here to support you and look forward to a fun summer alongside you!
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.