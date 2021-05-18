The City of Derby is busy preparing for summer. The parks are bustling with activity, and the pools at Rock River Rapids have been filled with water. If you’ve driven down James Street you may have also noticed something different at the park – a new green slide.
The double loop green slide replaces the red slide, which has been at the park since it opened in 2004. The green slide has a shorter rider height requirement of 42 inches, so younger kids can enjoy the new attraction.
The aquatic park will be open 12:30 to 7 p.m. daily starting May 31. The kids’ area of the park opens early on Saturdays (11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.) for those ages 5 and under. We also offer $5 entry after 5:00 p.m. daily for those of you who work but still want to get in some pool time at the end of the day.
If swimming isn’t your thing, we have several other parks with fun activities. Decarsky Dog Park has been a happening spot since it opened in October 2020. Open from sunup to sundown, the park has an agility course and two yards (one for small dogs and one for larger dogs). Please remember the park is closed on Monday mornings for mowing and maintenance.
We have an 18-hole disc golf course at Stone Creek Park. It’s tucked back away from the road, so unless you know it’s there you may just drive right by. It’s located just east of the intersection of Patriot Ave. and Woodlawn Blvd.
Other popular spaces include High Park with lots of room to run, roam and play. Madison Avenue Central Park has a unique playground, waterwall and splash pad. And Warren Riverview Park features amazing views of the river, adventure playground and access for canoes and kayaks. There’s something at these parks for residents of all ages and interests. Take some time this summer to explore a park or two that you have never been to before.
Learn about all of Derby’s parks on our website, DerbyKS.com/parks.
