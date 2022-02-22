Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a proclamation designating February as Career and Technical Education Month in Kansas, designed to celebrate the value of CTE and the achievements and accomplishments of CTE programs across Kansas and the nation. According to the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE), nearly 76,000 Kansas students enrolled in CTE courses during the 2020-2021 school year.
CTE pathways bridge the gap between high school and postsecondary success. CTE pathways include academics, career skill training, employability skills and technical skills used in specific occupations that help a student’s future success. While CTE courses do prepare students for vocational education, trade school education, or the workforce, today’s CTE pathways are much more robust and meet the ever-increasing number of students who complete the coursework necessary for four-year college attendance. Modern CTE courses have broadened with a greater focus on academics and job market relevance. CTE pathways also teach students real-life skills like public speaking, interviewing, and working collaboratively.
In Derby, our focus starts at the elementary level – each school brings in community members to share career information. For example, kindergarteners at Derby Hills enjoyed visits from Jack Hezlep, retired Navy pilot, and Derby Fire and Police Departments during Community Helper Week. Chewie, a therapy dog, stole the show when he shared about his career.
Middle schoolers extend career exploration in their communication classes, spending time on Xello – an online, future-readiness program used to create their Individual Plan of Study (IPS). The IPS and Xello focus on building self-knowledge; exploring careers, schools, colleges and universities; and creating achievable goals and plans. Students at Derby North had a chance to Zoom with 1st Lt. Haley Slack from the United States Space Force’s STEMtoSpace initiative. Students also work with counselors to make sure their IPS is aligned with course planning which can include CTE pathways.
New this year, middle school and high school conferences earlier this month were focused on sharing each student’s IPS and Student Future Success Plan with parents. A student’s future success depends upon the continuous development of their learning experiences, coupled with collaboration between school staff members, family and community.
Derby community members have been so gracious to volunteer their time to talk about careers with students. Sharing career experiences helps students see beyond the walls of the classroom and imagine their future.
