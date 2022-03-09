Strategic planning at Derby Public Schools is upon us. Think Strategic explains that “strategic planning establishes how a school will reach its goals and uphold its vision and values. Without a plan to achieve these things, they remain abstract and unattainable, and it’s unlikely progress will be made. A strategic plan is like a road map that gets you where you are aiming to be.”
Recently, as reported by the district, we had almost 300 individuals from the community participate in focus groups to identify areas and possibilities that represent a path that a majority of stakeholders would agree is the future of USD 260. Those areas and possibilities have been compiled and will be evaluated by a panel of 40 individuals from the community, which the district is still in search of. If you are interested in serving on this committee, please contact USD 260 Superintendent Heather Bohaty.
In the meantime, Derby Public Schools sent out a survey on March 4 that runs through March 20. This is an opportunity for all members of the community to voice their wishes, goals and concerns with USD 260. Please visit the district’s homepage, derbyschools.com, for more information on the survey.
Participation in this process is critical. Parents, students, staff, and indeed all patrons and taxpayers need to have a voice in how any public school plans for the future. I would encourage all to get involved, be active and follow up on the progress we at the district are making. We look forward to selecting the 40 individuals for the strategic planning steering committee and to hear your voice through the public survey. This is an exciting time to be able to plan for the future of our schools and I am grateful to be involved. Let’s all work together to make our district better, one student at a time.
