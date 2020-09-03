We are now just over a week into the final quarter of 2020. Throughout this pandemic, I have endeavored to focus on each day, scale back my expectations, be kind to myself, and basically live in the moment with as much patience and grace as I can. But, when I realized that the year is almost over, it felt like a slap in the face.
In fact, my exact thought was, “This has been a waste of a year.” I felt like I had accomplished nothing. Now, that was an emotional, hyperbolic reaction, of course. But, I wouldn’t be surprised if some of you feel the same way, especially given the many ways that we have been disappointed this year.
As a child, I did not want to be a princess like so many girls who grew up during peak Disney. Admittedly, I was intrigued by the wardrobe possibilities, but once I learned that a queen was the woman who was in charge, I knew that was the role for me. I have always wanted to be in charge, but this year it has felt like I am powerless to set and achieve goals, to do the kinds of things that I felt gave me agency in my own life.
Don’t we all want to be in charge of our lives? Kings and queens of our destinies? Who says we aren’t anymore? I had an epiphany delivered via an inspirational quote, for which the only attribution I could find was Pinterest. “Chin up and straighten your crown.”
Not a bad pep talk. We are still wearing crowns, even though the kingdom has been invaded and the villagers’ huts are on fire. Heck, the castle itself may be on fire. But, we have not been deposed. Or executed. The crowns are still on our heads, even if they are a bit askew. So straighten those crowns, and get ready for the next three months.
Because here is the really bad (or good) news: As much as we all want 2020 to end, there’s no magic portal that we enter in 2021. Our problems will still be there. But, so will our crowns.
