“DID YOU HEAR WHAT SHE SAID?!?? I CAN’T BELIEVE THEY’D POST SOMETHING LIKE THAT!”
Is the gossip driving anyone else insane? It’s thoughts like the ones above that send me face-first in my pillow at night, wondering when we’ll break out of this endless cycle of negativity.
I’ve sat in the middle of conversations that brought up numerous valid points. However, instead of cycling back and understanding each other’s point of view, it quickly derails into a finger-pointing frenzy and seeing how badly one person can smash another’s perspective.
Might there come a point where listening is the best answer? I’ve read countless stories of people who want to be heard, but instead of being told they’re right, we immediately tell them where they’re wrong.
Earlier this past week, high school softball player Emma Humplik (Twitter handle is @emmahumplik12) posted a video of herself on Twitter hitting majestic home runs underneath the Texas night sky. This video has been viewed nearly 14.5 million times as of Sunday, July 12.
Instead of basking in the gifts of this young star, commenters chose to tear apart an impressive display rather than celebrate an aspiring athlete. While I know some of it amounts to Twitter sarcasm and could very well be a lame attempt at humor, I still find it angering.
This certainly isn’t all about sports either.
We’re sitting in a political climate where very few elected officials are willing to lay down their “weapons.” We’re sitting in a time where everyday citizens are telling our greatest health professionals in the world where they’re wrong or where they’re right. We’re sitting in a time where a group of parents want to tell their teachers and/or principals how to handle a situation that has never happened before.
If I had a magic wand, I’d be waving it with unparalleled vigor. Yet as I sit here with no tool that can touch this thought, one word keeps coming to mind.
Listen.
Even in the moments where we know we could be wrong, we can’t grasp the thought. Even when we or someone says something inaccurate, we can’t wait to correct them and tell them why we know the right answer.
Take a deep breath and listen.
While my family and I certainly aren’t perfect in this arena, it’s something my wife and I want to iron in our hearts as we raise our son and baby that is on the way.
Please join us in the process because I know we’ll all be better for it.
