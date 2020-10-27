Being able to communicate effectively is an important skill, enabling us to pass information to others and to understand what is said to us. In a time of constant change due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is more important than ever. Derby Public Schools wants to ensure families, staff and all other stakeholders stay informed with all aspects of our school district.
With COVID-19 on the forefront, staff have created numerous resources and worked to have a visible presence on our website. Visit www.derbyschools.com, then “Return to Learn/COVID-19 Information” in the main menu. Resources range from learning model overview, technology help, tutoring, social-emotional support, health resources and more. A few specific areas to note:
• A flyer is linked that provides an overview on COVID-19 Positive Case Response. For any cases (or other communicable diseases), we consult and follow Sedgwick County Health Department direction and provide necessary notification on a case-by-case basis.
• A dashboard is updated on Friday afternoons with new confirmed positive cases during the designated period for students/staff in-person or in activities.
• Other resources: Daily Symptom Checklist, Questions on When to Come to School/Work, Close Contact Determination and Flow Chart, Gating Criteria, Safety/Logistics Plan and Personal Protective Equipment Flyer.
Another area of note on the website is the Bond tab, which includes project updates and photos. By mid-November, the Derby Public Schools Administrative Center will be located at 1550 E. Walnut Grove Rd. The district phone number will remain 316-788-8400 and office hours will be M-F, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. This new facility will create efficiency combining staff from three buildings into one. Later in November, this will be the location for all regular Board of Education meetings and will serve as a centralized location for information and resources for the school district, and will serve as a storm shelter for Tanglewood Elementary.
Each of our schools has specific information on their web page, www.derbyschools.com/schools. As a district, we utilize social media to share current news, information and fun photos to provide an inside look at the daily routine of our students. All schools are on Facebook and Twitter. Social media may also help serve as one of our critical lines of communication during emergencies (after Skylert/Mass Notification) and will be a great place to get up-to-date information.
We are in an unusual time due to COVID-19, but our goal is to highlight the work staff and students are doing as well as provide support and resources our stakeholders need.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.