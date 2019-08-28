The first weeks of school are complete and students, educators and families are returning to the daily routine of going to school each day. As your student works to re-establish routines for homework and studying and preparing for the next day, there are a few proven practices that support success.
The first home habit that can help support students as they begin the school year is to ensure there is an afterschool routine. The afterschool routine should consist of having a healthy snack and checking in with your students to see how the school day went and what they learned. After checking in a review of their daily take-home folder, online electronic backpack and/or behavior websites such as Classroom Dojo can provide another resource to find additional information on how your students’ day went and any homework, or incomplete school work, they need to work on.
A dedicated space to sit down and work on any homework, free of televisions and other distractions will also help your student get in the habit of completing school work each day. If there is not homework due, 20 minutes of reading a preferred book will help expand students’ vocabulary, strengthen reading skills and reinforce consistent expectations.
Derby Public Schools is here to help your student(s) be successful every day in our schools. If, after checking in with your student, you have questions or don’t see consistent homework, please don’t hesitate to contact your child’s teacher or building administrator with questions. We hope that your students’ school year provides them with amazing opportunities to learn and grow!
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.