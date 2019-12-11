You could say that music runs through her veins. For Derby Public Library staff member Lynn Denton, while growing up, music was a family affair.
The first instrument she chose to play was clarinet.
“I was the odd one in a family of string players,” Lynn says.
She played clarinet through school and in a number of groups including band, orchestra, Youth Symphony and as a soloist or member of an ensemble.
In junior high school, Lynn began playing the saxophone so she could play in jazz band. As a senior in high school, she started playing the bassoon because there was a need for one in the orchestra.
This led her to a degree in music education and a master’s degree in clarinet performance. She taught music in public, private and parochial schools before joining the library staff about 5 years ago.
Lynn added the ukulele to her musical repertoire more recently, and it has been a great addition to programming at the library.
She played the ukulele a little in an elementary education class in college, but really began playing a couple of years ago when her sister-in-law invited Lynn to a beginning ukulele group.
“Ukulele is a uniquely accessible instrument,” Lynn says. “It has only four strings and is small, so it is less mentally and physically intimidating than a guitar.”
This, she says, makes it an instrument that allows almost immediate success in playing. “After only a little instruction, you are ready to make recognizable music!”
Lynn’s fun, easy teaching style brings this accessibility to students who have taken her ukulele classes at the library. In the very first lesson students are singing and playing songs.
If you haven’t taken one of Lynn’s ukulele classes yet, be sure to watch the library event calendar so you don’t miss out.
But if you can’t wait for a class, or you already play the ukulele – either a little or a lot – bring your uke to the Holly Jolly Ukulele Jam, 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 in the Community Room.
Players of every ability and age are welcome to come sing some not-too-difficult holiday tunes to get in the holiday spirit. After all, ukuleles and happiness go hand in hand.
