Pancakes anyone? On Saturday, March 5, the Derby Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its ninth annual pancake feed benefiting Derby Community Family Services.
The Derby Chamber started the pancake feed in 2014 to bring awareness that the food pantry, operated by Derby Community Family Services, is always in need of food and money. Many people are aware of programs like the food pantry around Christmas time. However, that need is year-round, and supplies are quickly depleted during December. Helping the food pantry “restock” in the spring and bringing awareness to Derby Community Family Services is what the pancake feed is all about.
Since 2014, the pancake breakfast has evolved. In 2016, Heather Bohaty, Superintendent of Derby Public Schools, had the idea of having a district-wide food drive. We are also fortunate to have students from Derby Transition Education Center (DTEC) to help count all of the items collected. This partnership alone has helped the food pantry stay stocked up for many months. Last year, the students and staff of Derby Public Schools collected 7,281 items. Wow!
Things further evolved in 2020 when the Sons of the American Legion Post 408 took over the duties of making the pancakes and helping transport collected food. The Derby Noon Lions Club also jumped on board to organize area businesses to have a food drive at the same time.
My point in this short history lesson of the pancake feed is that a community can come together for the common good. It is these kinds of community partnerships that make Derby a great place to live and to have a business. Helping those in need makes for a healthier Derby. That, in turn, creates a healthier business environment for everyone.
Last year, because of COVID concerns, we created a drive-thru model of the pancake feed. The drive-thru pancake feed has proven to be more successful than the come in and sit down model. So, on March 5, please plan on jumping in your car and driving to the Derby Welcome Center to pick up your container of pancakes for $5. Each container includes three pancakes, syrup and sausage. Also, please bring as many non-perishable food items as you can and help us help our community.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
