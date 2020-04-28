While spring rains have many positives, they can also bring challenges. Wet weather can create flooding and water quality issues due to the influx of stormwater.
Have you noticed the stormwater fee on your monthly water bill? That fee helps pay to maintain and repair the City’s stormwater drainage system and construct stormwater improvements. Currently, stormwater fees are being used to construct drainage improvements to reduce street flooding in the Woodland Valley neighborhood west of K-15.
Stormwater fees were recently used to remove tree debris from creeks that tend to cause blockages and to identify cost-effective solutions to local drainage challenges. While stormwater is most effectively addressed regionally, we’ve identified a few projects that can be implemented locally to protect structures likely to be impacted by flood waters. The City Council approved a project for 2021 to reduce flooding associated with water backing up from Spring Creek into the Kensington Estates neighborhood south of Madison Avenue near Rock Road.
Derby’s stormwater efforts have resulted in other benefits. Many residents whose properties are located in floodplains are required to purchase flood insurance. Our Public Works staff have worked to be a part of the Community Rating System (CRS), a program administered through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Derby’s CRS rating can result in up to 15 percent savings on premiums for residents who have to purchase flood insurance. They should tell their insurance agents the City participates in the CRS.
While the City does not have the resources to address private drainage concerns, there may be options through your Homeowners Association (HOA). In the 1990s, many developers began creating master lot grading plans to help reduce neighborhood drainage issues. Enforcement of lot grading plans is provided by the HOA through their neighborhood covenants. Contact your HOA for details.
