Dear Harriette:
My ex-husband remarried a little while ago, and they eventually had a child. He and I share two kids from our marriage.
My oldest is starting to realize that the new child is getting a lot more attention than he did from his dad growing up. My oldest is in his late 20s now. He will often compare his experiences with his father to the experiences that his youngest half-sibling is getting. I feel that it’s not my place to address the resentment he’s feeling toward his father. I really think that the two of them could benefit from a sit-down. Is it even my place to facilitate this?
– Hard Conversations
Dear Hard Conversations:
I think it’s OK for you to start the conversation with your son. The reality is that your ex-husband had this child much later in life than when he had your son. I’m sure he has learned a lot from his past and is working to be a more attentive father this go-round. It would be great if your son could recognize that he does not need to be in competition with his younger sibling.
Recommend that he reach out to his dad to talk. Instead of complaining about how much attention this new child is getting, why not ask his dad to rekindle their bond? Even though your son is older, he still needs his dad.
