Dear Harriette: My mother is in a nursing home and recovered from COVID in recent weeks. I haven’t seen her in months. Not seeing her has worn on me. She is so bright and vibrant. I saw her at least three times every week before the pandemic. I must have developed separation anxiety because I cry at all times of the day when I think of her. I feel like I have lost her and will never see her again. Not seeing her has really made me feel like she has passed on. But she hasn’t; she is right where she always has been.
I have been demanding that her home let me see her, but they say it is just impossible. I talk to her for five or 10 minutes on the phone each week, but I feel like I’ve abandoned her. At this point, I am ready to pull her from the home and bring her back to my place. Am I selfish if I do that? I just want her to be OK, and I have a feeling of guilt over not seeing her. – Mama’s Boy
Dear Mama’s Boy: The toll that COVID-19 has taken on our elders in nursing homes is hard to fathom. The isolation and loneliness are palpable, and experts say many elders do not fare well in what has become a prisonlike environment. Further, like your mother, many elders have gotten the virus anyway from health care workers. It all seems unfair. As you are describing, what’s not discussed as often is the toll on family members who aren’t allowed to see loved ones. It’s tough.
Talk to your mother’s doctor about her options. You need to have the capability to care for your mother if you bring her to live with you. How is her health, now that she has suffered COVID-19? The virus often leaves residual effects. What are her medical needs? Discuss everything with the doctor to weigh your options. For now, find out if her facility has an iPad or other such device. Many people are doing videocalls with loved ones to help stay connected.
Dear Harriette: My ex and I broke up when I found out he hid a daughter from me. He had gotten a woman pregnant whom he barely knew before we started dating, and she never told him until the daughter was born. Once she told him, he kept it to himself and got a DNA test. I found the DNA papers in the mail and left him after I knew he had been lying.
Three years have passed, and he recently came back to town and proposed. I’ve been secretly seeing someone from work for the past year, and this co-worker just told me that he loves me. I’m trying to figure out if I moved on too fast from my ex or if I should keep to the new path I’ve paved. I still love my ex and was just hurt, while he’s doing well and saying all the things I’ve wanted him to say. Am I a fool to take him back? Or am I a fool to lose a new man who’s been great and wants to take things a step further? – Fool for Love
Dear Fool for Love: Step back and evaluate your feelings. Did you and your ex talk about the situation? If this relationship is unresolved in your heart, it may be hard for you to be fully present with your new beau.
Honesty must be your guiding force. If you want to give your ex a chance, you have to tell your guy at work. But don’t just take your ex back. Talk it out and determine whether you share values, goals and dreams.
