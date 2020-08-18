A Saturday night event marked the official, or unofficial, conclusion for Derby High School’s Senior Class of 2020. As the cap and gown graduation ceremony ended, only one word stuck in my head – finally.
An event that would have happened in mid-May in a normal year took until August 15 this year with no thanks to COVID-19. When other high schools had drive-by ceremonies or maybe even nothing at all, Derby High School seniors, principal and staff jumped over every hurdle you can imagine to be able to conduct some kind of formal and memorable event.
DHS Principal Tim Hamblin recently told me, “Last spring I thought that this was going to be a very difficult thing, and roll of the dice, to pull off.”
Hamblin had a decision to make and that was to try and fulfill what the kids wanted and still provide some sort of traditional experience. Whatever Hamblin could make happen, it would be for the kids and what they wanted, and no one else.
He surveyed the senior class and, for the most part, what happened Saturday night at Panther Stadium was just that: an experience these kids will remember forever.
Any graduation ceremony with 450 or more graduates is a chore to pull off, even under normal conditions. But in 2020, the words “go with the flow” had new meaning: surveying the students, setting a date, approval from the board, COVID-19 cases begin to rise, change the plan, adjust the date, more approval from administration, stadium parking lot construction, sanitation plan, social distancing guidelines, move the bell, sound and lights without power – need I go on?
Making something like this happen requires some special elements.
First, a leader. Tim Hamblin is probably one of only a few principals in the state, and maybe the country, that has the perseverance, temperament and heart to make a special event like this happen, especially with all the negative conditions and opinions that go with it. To me, he isn’t just a local hero because of what he made happen; he’s a national example of what makes America really great. Thank you, Tim.
Second, it takes an army of administration, staff and community, working together focused on one common goal to make a lifetime memory real for hundreds of Derby seniors. Thanks to all of you.
And finally, it takes love. Love for these kids who have endured more than we will ever really know with this pandemic. Love for a community that means so much, when we’ll go the extra mile while keeping our standards high and refusing to compromise them, no matter what.
Hamblin says it best: “When I finally lowered the flag, turned the stadium lights and generator off at 12:35 a.m. on Sunday morning, I paused for a minute and thought the lights going dark was a symbol of closure for the Class of 2020.”
Finally. And a job well done.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.