Spring is the time for new growth and increased water usage around your home. We all enjoy a lush, green landscape with flowers and plants, but don’t love the high water bills that come along with it. Here are some tips and tricks to improve your landscape and conserve water.
One way to be proactive is to track your water usage with our interactive online customer portal. The portal allows customers to track water usage history through the current day. You may also set alerts to notify you by email or text when certain thresholds are met. You can view how much water your lawn sprinkler system uses each time it runs and adjust the watering schedule to better fit your budget.
City Water staff can identify leaks and notify customers so they can correct the problem, such as a leaky toilet or outdoor faucet left on. Sign up for the customer portal at DerbyKS.com/waterportal. You will need your account number and last payment amount which can be found on your most recent bill or by calling Customer Service at 788-1424 Monday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
Another way to conserve water is to plant native plants and shrubs designed to survive in the Kansas climate. Check out our tree list and planting guide at DerbyKS.com/trees to find recommendations for the Kansas weather.
Leaks can often be the culprit when it comes to high water bills. Toilets and faucets are the biggest offenders. Put a few drops of food coloring into the toilet tank and wait 30 minutes. If there is food coloring in your toilet bowl, that indicates you have a leak.
When it comes to lawn irrigation, we suggest you water wisely. Consider using rain barrels to capture rain water for your irrigation needs. Research the amount of water your type of grass needs, usually one to one and a half inches a week. Don’t water when it’s raining or has rained. Watering during rainy times can be prevented by use of a rain sensor, which is required by City code to be installed on sprinkler systems for homes and businesses in Derby.
If you have any questions or concerns about your water usage, contact me at 788-1424 or MillieHall@Derbyweb.com. We are here to help.
