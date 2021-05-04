As Derby enters the month of May, many students are looking forward to summer break and grown-ups have big plans as well. The DRC can help you “slide into summer” with a wide variety of activities starting with Rock River Rapids! The water park will be featuring a new attraction this summer! A green slide has been added and is ready for riders. The tube slide is fully enclosed for most of the ride and features numerous twists and turns including a full 360. The ride ends with a fast landing so get ready! Rock River Rapids will return to more normal operations this summer but some protocols will remain. The park will be open from 12:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m. for daily admissions. No need to purchase tickets online. Season passes are still on sale for $63 until Memorial Day.
Slide into home base at Derby’s newest attraction, Decarsky Park! Join us for the grand opening event on May 7 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. with tours, a brief program, and watch an exhibition game on the new turf ballfields. Decarsky will be hosting numerous DRC softball and baseball leagues as well as outside tournaments this summer. Rentals are available starting June 1 for tournaments and practices. Don’t forget, the dogs can come get some exercise in the dog park just across the parking lot.
The DRC is also hosting our annual Recreation Station summer camp from June 2 through early August at the new “home base” – Hubbard Art Center. Campers will enjoy safe supervised activities, art projects, field trips and Rock River Rapids once a week. Rec Station is a great way to keep your kindergarten through fifth grade child active and engaged in the summer. Sign-ups are in person at the DRC.
An old favorite returning May 15 is the Derby Kite festival with a new spin, now called Kite and Bike Festival! Make and fly your own kite, join a bike race, do some face painting, eat at a food truck and enjoy a wide range of other activities. Guaranteed fun for the whole family! The main festival is at High Park on May 15 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. but there are organized activities all weekend long. See our Kite and Bike Facebook event page for more information.
Of course there are hundreds of other opportunities to have fun this summer. From art to sports, fitness, aquatics, special events, culinary classes and much more. You can find out about them all at www.derbyrec.com. As we return to a more “normal” environment, we hope to be part of making your summer extra special this year! So slide on down and join us at the DRC!
