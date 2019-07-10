Derby Public Library’s Teen Moviecraft program has created OOF Entertainment, a film crew consisting entirely of teens. Teen Moviecraft and OOF Entertainment are proud to present a fairytale-inspired short film, “Grimm Lore.”
Grimm Lore centers on protagonist Johnny, a rebellious and difficult student. In a wacky turn of events, Johnny finds herself thrown into the strange world of Grimm Lore where the characters of beloved classics are harshly ruled over by the Grimm Reader, and Johnny must free Grimm Lore from the nefarious ruler.
In every stage of Grimm Lore’s creation, the crew of OOF Entertainment has worked hard to create the best possible film. From Grimm Lore’s conception to its final touches, the project will have taken form in less than 20 hours.
Moviecraft’s teens have written, directed, acted, filmed, done makeup, built props, and more to create this film. Throughout the process, they have functioned as a team and developed a sense of camaraderie.
As the crew worked through the steps of filmmaking, these teens have unleashed their creativity in fresh and fun ways with each crew member able to contribute ideas through their specific role within the team.
Each member of the crew brought their own flair to the project, creating fun moments, out-of-the-box characters, and several messages within the film. With every crew member participating, the film is overflowing with personality.
Grimm Lore was created to be full of hilarity and life, but the story line also holds elements of filmmaking and storytelling that the crew learned through the Moviecraft program. The teens were taught about how professional production crews function and how box-office films are produced.
They were then able to apply some of these techniques to their own film and will walk away from this program with a deeper understanding of film production.
You are invited to join us at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25 at the Derby Public Library to view the premiere of Grimm Lore. The premiere will showcase the charmingly humorous and creative ideas of OOF Entertainment and will include refreshments.
A short awards ceremony will follow to celebrate the crew members. A blooper reel and a behind-the-scenes feature will also be shown. Please come and support the teens behind our short film, Grimm Lore!
Olivia Robl is the teen videographer/unit publicist for this summer's Moviecraft program.
