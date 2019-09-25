We are all getting older. This year, I joined the Derby Senior Center. That is a hard reality to accept and I certainly don’t view myself as being that old. Even so, I should live in reality, so I accept the fact that I’m technically on the downhill stretch. How much time I have left largely depends on my life choices.
One thing seems clear: as we age, we need to stay active both physically and mentally. We need to have socialization and mental stimulation, nutrition, and medical care. Many of those needs are somewhat available through community services, which are supported with County funding. The senior services and the 17 County-funded senior centers supported through the County’s aging mill levy are critically important to many older people.
My mother chose to retire early. Financially, she was able to make that work especially since her spouse still had earned income. She enjoyed her life in a different way once she was free to do as she pleased. She opened a business, painted beautiful pictures, and played music on her piano. She read quite a lot and studied the Bible.
Eventually, Mom closed the business and kept to herself more. One thing she did not do was maintain a regular schedule, diet, or get out of the home. Later, she became less active. She enjoyed time on the computer, watched a little more TV and read less. She ate what she wanted, slept when she was tired, and got up when she was tired of sleeping. That sounds pretty good to some people, but I think this may have shortened her life somewhat.
I love my mom so much. Unfortunately, she passed away about a week ago. I am not good at this part of life and I miss her so much already. Thinking about what I know about senior services and especially senior centers, I wish so much that my mom would have connected to that sort of community resource.
Just like me, she did not want to accept her age (as if we could change that truth). But if she had been willing to engage those opportunities, perhaps she would have developed new friendships and participated in exercise classes, for example. Those positive choices might have added years to her life.
As I grieve, I choose to have a renewed desire to live well and to stay young.
How about you?
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.