When you look at the COVID-19 information on the Derby Public Schools website you will find a document that describes the communication process when a COVID-19 case is confirmed in schools. The document says what they will do and what they won’t do. But it doesn’t say anything about what many patrons think they should do.
As a public entity, it is extremely difficult for our schools to make everyone happy. Especially with a pandemic, which no one has experience to know what is exactly right. The district’s concern, of course, is the students. But with a highly contagious disease like COVID-19, every person that tests positive won’t just impact the schools. Many very likely will impact the community, and that goes way beyond the schools.
The district has outlined a communication plan that defines who they will notify in case of a positive test. They will contact the local health department with knowledge of the case in order that they may help identify the close contacts with the case. They will notify the contact families and staff in the classroom of the specific school.
But when we asked district personnel on Friday about what elementary and middle schools in Derby were impacted with a case, they said they would not release that information. Information that could be vital to the rest of the community.
Identifying the location or name of the school is essential to contact tracing for the safety of the public too, from the outside in. The potential for outside infection from staff and/or students to others in the community could happen long before there is a positive case identification.
If a person knows they had contact with individuals from a specific school in the district having higher positive case numbers, that person can take the responsibility to decide if they should take further actions on their own. And with high-risk individuals that could be crucial.
Not disclosing the location serves no real benefit to the spread of the virus. Sharing the location of the infection to all the public falls in the right-to-know category when it comes to public health.
Managing the spread of the virus is all about sharing information, not controlling it. And if you might think knowing the location of COVID-19 cases in schools is against privacy laws, think again. Guidance from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says that HIPAA does not apply to elementary and secondary schools – especially when it is a public health matter.
I’m not suggesting that individuals should ever be identified. Individual healthcare privacy is also a right to be protected. But the idea of sharing school locations to the public isn’t apparently foreign to other school districts in the country.
A school district in Georgia provides COVID-19 updates that include the number of cases, new cases, numbers of students and staff individually, the quarantine numbers and, yes, the school location of every case. And they update this daily.
Future COVID-19 cases are going to rise. The reality is this could all get worse before it gets better, again. Public health and information related to safety is not to be confined. The right to know in a pandemic far outweighs any reason to withhold even the slightest information in the end that might save a life.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.