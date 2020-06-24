Derby, KS (67037)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 90F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.