Like everyone in our community things have changed tremendously for the Derby Recreation Commission. At the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak, the DRC has initially been solely focused on the safety of our customers and staff. DRC Facilities have been temporarily closed and spring programs have been cancelled in an effort to protect public health. At this point, we are unsure when we can reopen and are reviewing information from our County, State and Federal agencies as it becomes available. However, rest assured, when it is safe and responsible, we will continue to do what we love doing and that is serving our community through exceptional experiences.
We believe the importance of public recreation is underscored now more than ever as people are in their homes in an effort to protect themselves, their loved ones and the community at large. The DRC is creating and offering fitness videos via our Facebook page for people to participate at home. Stay tuned for the release of additional programming content that can also be enjoyed in the safety of your own home. As always, physical activity is good medicine. It is helpful to keep your body and immune systems on point. In addition, physical activity is extremely helpful to maintain emotional and mental health. We encourage you to do what you can at home and when using public sidewalks and walking paths maintain respectful distances from other users. Please follow guidance of the City of Derby in the use of public park facilities.
At the DRC, we are dedicated to the concept that as a public recreation provider we serve everyone in our community. Many may still find themselves economically challenged as services begin to reopen. Public recreation will be one of the lowest cost avenues available to you to in the near future for your daily activities. For those who may find themselves unable to afford some of our services, we will be here for you through scholarship programs that will allow you and your family the same opportunity to participate and grow.
As we continue to navigate the challenges presented in front of us, the DRC’s commitment to our community remains as strong as ever. We look forward to, once again, being a part of your everyday routine. While there are still some unknowns, the strength of the Derby and USD 260 community has always been in our ability to work hand in hand to provide the highest quality of life for our citizens. It is this teamwork and cooperation that will accelerate our ability to regain the vibrancy and momentum we all know and love about Derby. We look forward to seeing you soon. Stay safe!
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.