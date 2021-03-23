If we had a nickel for each time we heard the term COVID in the last year, we’d probably be able to buy a private island. A year ago, this entire pandemic seemed overwhelming and threatening. Now it seems most of us are more comfortable and somewhat anxious to move past the ongoing mitigations as we approach herd immunity.
I study COVID-19 data every single day. Today, I am encouraged because it appears the worst is behind us and we can anticipate brighter days ahead. I know that some will challenge me on my optimism but there are so many things to celebrate when we consider where we were 12 months ago and where we are today. From abundant testing to three proven vaccines when we weren’t sure we could get one. I feel like the victory is within sight.
Over the last year, COVID-19 seemed to dominate every newspaper and every newscast. The fear was justified when we saw the impact of this virus sweeping across Europe and we knew it was coming our way. Those early estimates were sobering and moved the community to embrace challenging policy never imagined in our lifetime. Nevertheless, we couldn’t know for sure how COVID would affect us until we found out the hard way.
Most of us can look backwards and remember frustrations and challenges that made 2020 a year to forget. From mental health stresses to financial hardships, this community has been through a valley. There are many lessons we have all learned such as how to mitigate the risks of this virus while finding innovative ways to live life differently.
Protecting our medical resources from becoming overwhelmed became a communitywide mission. Unfortunately, despite mitigations and health orders, we still saw way too many people needing life-saving care. Sadly, many people lost their battle while medical experts did everything they could to save them. We must give heartfelt thanks to the many healthcare heroes that fought this war in ways most of us cannot imagine.
We missed graduations, funerals, weddings, and births. For so many, the most frustrating part was not being with loved ones that became isolated. Others felt personal loss when friends and family succumbed to this cruel disease. For many of us, the most difficult moment was when we were ordered to stay home unless we were deemed essential.
Governmentally, this has been the most challenging year. I’m sure we can all agree on one thing. We will be glad when COVID-19 is something we only read about in the history books. Be encouraged, we are almost there.
