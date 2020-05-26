The Derby Recreation Commission Board of Directors recently adopted and implemented a Recovery Plan which will safely re-introduce DRC services to the public in a phased approach. The DRC’s Recovery Plan supports Governor Laura Kelly’s Ad Astra Reopening Plan and guidelines issued by the Kansas Recreation and Park Association.
In the spirit of community health, the DRC Board and staff carefully developed this plan with the safety of our customers and staff being our greatest priority. When patrons return to DRC facilities and programs, many things will look and feel different. Revised operations have been established in order to mitigate risk and preserve our customer’s health. The Recovery Plan and many more details can be found on our website at www.derbyrec.com.
The DRC is committed to keep this plan updated for community access as revisions are executed on the state or county level. Some changes to the timeline of opening specific DRC services have required daily updates and may require frequent revisions moving forward. Please stay tuned to the DRC website for up-to-date information.
Along with the reopening of the Derby Recreation Center on Tuesday, May 26, our online summer program registration begins. Due to the fluidity of potential program adjustments, the DRC Program Guide, themed “Game On” is provided as a digital version only this summer. While it won’t be hitting your physical mailboxes this session, it is still filled with hundreds of program and activity options for you and your families.
Please visit www.derbyrec.com to select your favorite programs and determine how you will be getting back in the game this summer. Also, don’t forget to check out all our new programs at the Hubbard Arts Center.
Whether it’s fitness, art, aquatics, sports, wellness or special events, the Derby Recreation Commission has what you need to get your “Game On” this summer! We’re ready to see you back in action!
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.