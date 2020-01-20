Here’s a potentially accusatory question. I promise, I mean no hostility.
How much time do you spend watching Netflix, Hulu, Amazon or Disney+ on the average day? An hour? Two? More?
Now ask yourself this: How does that add to your life? Again, I don’t mean to be accusatory, but it is something that probably ought to be asked. Is it relaxing? That’s certainly valuable. Is it educational? Again, that’s something.
But does the entertainment factor of “The Office” or the educational factor of something like HBO’s “Chernobyl” come even close to the best book you’ve ever read?
My guess is probably not. So why don’t more of us read? Well, there are seemingly countless excuses.
First of all, reading takes more time. But does it really?
Depending on how fast you read (you can find out at https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/570929/how-many-books-to-read-year-test), it might take four hours to finish an average-length book. For a monster read like “War and Peace,” it might take closer to 30. That’s a lot of time. But not when you compare it to the seasons-worth of TV we consume.
Just from anecdotal evidence (ahem, my life), a whole season of TV in a single weekend isn’t uncommon. That’s around 8-10 hours of sitting there, watching the screen. Would you believe it if you had the capacity to trade that time for about two books – both of which would have way more depth and value than a season of TV?
OK, so another argument is that reading takes devoted time while TV takes passive time. While you’re watching TV, you could be cooking, folding laundry, doing the dishes or cleaning.
Sure, sitting down and opening a book takes concentrated effort. But there are also audiobooks, which could be “read” in a more passive way. Arguably, it’s even more passive than TV since you’re not missing vital visuals every time you look down.
Finally, reading is simply more intimidating than TV. Starting a book takes decisiveness, and finishing one takes discipline. But the rewards of reading are numerous.
According to WhyToRead.com, reading develops verbal skills, focus, concentration and your imagination abilities. TV on the other hand actually diminishes focus and concentration and does all the imagining for the viewer.
Reading is also better at reducing stress. In fact, TV can actually amplify stress due to the guilt we feel after a good binge-watch.
The final excuse many people have is cost. Books, especially if they’re new, are expensive and, at $12 per month, Netflix is fairly affordable. But this excuse is easily dealt with by the library.
That’s right, with a library card, you can read till your heart’s content, all for free – provided you’re responsible with the due-back dates, anyway.
Again, depending on how fast you read, in just 30 minutes per day, you can read up to 50 books per year. That’s probably way less time than you’re spending watching TV, and that’s probably way more books than you ever thought possible.
So there’s no excuse not to get to reading.
