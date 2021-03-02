Dear Harriette: Every time I go outside in my neighborhood and beyond, I see more businesses shutting down. It’s been almost a year since COVID-19 stopped us in our tracks. I have been working from home, and I have been afraid to do much of anything. But I try to spend a few dollars to help out local shops. I guess my little sandwich purchase or occasional trip to the dry cleaners hasn’t been enough to keep these stores open. Obviously, I know they need more than me, but I see whole blocks of businesses shut down. I’m worried about what is going to happen. Is there more that I can do to help? I see a few establishments hanging on, but I can only spend so much. Is this a lost cause? – Helping My Neighbors
Dear Helping My Neighbors: I, too, watch with horror as businesses are shut down where I live in New York City. It is frightening. While you may feel that you can’t make a difference, don’t believe that. Just as each vote counts in an election, each purchase counts toward keeping businesses open. To make a bigger impact, reach out to neighbors and friends, and suggest that all of you make an effort to support local businesses with consistent patronage.
You can go a step further and speak to your favorite businesses to see how they are doing. If you find some are in immediate jeopardy of closing, rally your friends to help them stay afloat. While we can’t save all businesses, it may be possible to keep some alive. Hopefully there will be an additional stimulus package that will specifically support the thousands of small businesses currently in jeopardy.
