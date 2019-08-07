The Derby Recreation Commission Board and Staff, as part of a 10-year master planning process, has recently made efforts to solicit public input on its membership and class fee structure. The DRC worked with outside consultants, conducted a community-wide survey, held stakeholder focus groups and met intensively with our Board to identify community desires and the best strategy to meet them.
We found a strong desire from the community for fitness classes to be part of the membership. A strong percentage of the community wanted the freedom to take a class on any day and any time rather than having to pay for classes and be tied down to a specific time and day. Additionally, most in the community thought that commission facilities were clean, well maintained and well run and wanted enough investment to ensure those values continued moving forward.
As of August 19 the Derby Recreation Commission will implement a new membership structure that will include land and water fitness classes as part of your membership. As part of that change, membership fees will increase for the first time since 2007. More information on fees can be found at www.derbyrec.com/membership.
The DRC Board felt strongly that although fees have not increased in over a decade, customers should still experience added value as part of that process. In addition to the inclusion of fitness classes, annual memberships will receive free guest passes, new members will receive a complimentary personal training session and existing members will receive discounted personal training through the end of the year. Due to session breaks, the DRC currently offers classes about 44 weeks a year. Under the new structure classes will be provided year-round. In order to acknowledge and support our community’s close relationship with the armed forces, the DRC is pleased to announce a new 10% discount for all active duty and retired military personnel.
We feel this new structure is best suited to help the highest percentage of our patrons meet their fitness goals. Our customers are more able to experiment with different classes, times and environments or maybe try personal training. The DRC is increasing the range of classes available so all of our customers, regardless of age, gender or physical ability can find something that works for them. Rather than the pressure of committing financially to a class at the particular day and time, customers can choose a schedule that best suits their lifestyles. Of course, our popular instructors and courses will be available like always.
The DRC hopes to strike a balance between adding the things that customers have asked for over the years, while still continuing to invest in the classic programs and facilities our customers appreciate. We also continue to look to the future. We are excited to see progress on the Hubbard Arts Center adjacent to the Derby Recreation Center. By the spring we will be opening that center with high quality dedicated art studios, a fully equipped culinary arts kitchen, a sound and recording studio, youth day camps, rentable special events rooms and activity studios for dance and even more fitness classes if the space is needed. This newly renovated facility will be offered to you without increases in taxes to taxpayers. We anticipate this center being a hub of community activity and will be bringing you more information on the progress of that project.
We invite your input as we move forward to give you the highest possible level of service. In that spirit, we’d like to invite you to our open house as we introduce our new membership structure. On Saturday, August 24 the DRC will host an open house from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The DRC will be open to all community members. We have a number of fun activities planned facility-wide for this event including games, contests, sample fitness classes, drawings, door prizes and much more. Complimentary food and music will also be provided in the DRC parking lot. Please join us for this free community event. A schedule of events will be released closer to the event. We look forward to seeing you at the open house and we hope you will continue to enjoy Derby Recreation Commission services!
