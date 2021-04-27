The weather has not been my friend the past week. To be fair, I don’t think it’s been a friend to most folks over that span, not least of which those at the Derby Chamber of Commerce.
Because of the rainy weather, the chamber had to postpone its inaugural miniature golf tournament not once, but twice. Initially planned for April 16, fingers will surely be crossed that the third time is the charm and the event will finally be able to be held this coming Friday, April 30.
Personally, I’ve had the mini golf tournament circled on my calendar for a while. It’s something that seemed to signal somewhat of a return to normalcy, the perfect opportunity (given its naturally socially-distanced nature) to dip a toe back in the water when it comes to community events.
Following the mini golf tournament (as initially planned), the city of Derby was set to make its foray back into normal events this past weekend with Spring Into Art – featuring art vendors, live music, food trucks and more at Madison Avenue Central Park.
Getting to enjoy concerts in-person, seeing a number of local artists on display and trying my first tropical concoction from Bongo Fruit Smoothies (a regular food truck in the Derby area for those interested), I realized just how much I had missed these opportunities to engage in culture and community.
With recent action at the state and county level of government, as well as the continued rollout of vaccinations, the restrictions related to COVID-19 are starting to ease up a bit. While social distancing and masks are still recommended, the message on social gatherings seems to be: proceed with caution.
Not yet fully past the pandemic but understanding the community’s desire to get back to normal, city event organizers are aware of the quandary that presents. Like mini golf, Spring Into Art seemed like a natural middle ground (with masks required when not eating, drinking or able to safely distance outside). Additionally, city staff have already made amendments to this year’s Smoke on the Plains BBQ & Music Fest so it can be held no matter the conditions.
Derby is also currently eyeing a return to normal at city rental facilities, with the city council to consider allowing a return to max capacity at those venues at its next meeting (with similar local businesses ready to do the same).
Private event or public community gathering, the crowds are ready to amass once again. That is very clear – especially after seeing Derby out and about at Spring Into Art. Masks are still being encouraged and caution is still urged, with the COVID variants that persist, but the opportunities to engage as a community are starting to come back. Now, if only the weather would get on board and allow them to go on as planned.
