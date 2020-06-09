“Black lives matter is a lie.”
“Rioting and looting are bound to happen.”
“PANTS UP. DON’T LOOT.”
These are just a few choice comments made in Derby Facebook groups on posts about the peaceful protest recently held at Madison and Rock.
Facebook and Twitter are powerful tools that have massively influenced the way we communicate. Some of that is good. Being connected 24/7 means that incidents of racial injustice – such as the police killing of George Floyd – aren’t swept under the rug. News spreads, and it spreads fast.
But on the flipside, social media tends to amplify people’s worst thoughts and feelings. Anyone can get on social media and rant, rave and spread hate with little repercussions, safe behind an online shield that gives them the courage to say whatever they want.
Even when presented with facts, people still find ways to burrow deeper into their predetermined views. They question the legitimacy of news sources. They refuse to accept things contrary to their beliefs. And some spew hate in the hopes of getting a few laugh reactions.
With the quickness and availability of news and information, these social media platforms should make us more informed and knowledgeable than ever. They should provide some clarity on the things happening in the world. They should, in effect, bring us together. But the main thing they bring is a distorted worldview.
It’s cliche to say, but though we may be more connected than ever, we’re also further apart than ever.
I don’t have a grand idea for how to fix this. Racism, hatred and bigotry will never fully disappear. And social media isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. But it’s still worth taking a hard look at online hatred.
Scrolling a news feed can be a draining, numbing experience. It pulls you in and doesn’t let go. It’s formulated to do that. What I would encourage people to do is this: stop letting your Facebook and Twitter feeds run your life. You’re not just an algorithm. Things aren’t usually black and white. And that comment you’re about to post? Probably not going to lead to anything productive.
Instead of deciding before a protest even begins that there will be looting and “thugs,” stop by the protest and see how it’s going. Have a conversation with someone new. Talk – don’t just shout over other people. You might just learn something new.
