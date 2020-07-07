The second half of 2020 has begun. This year has been chaotic, stressful, uncertain, disappointing, and in many ways, a long burning dumpster fire. And that’s just for those of us who have been lucky.
I know I am not the only one ready for a fresh start. If there were some way to wipe the proverbial slate clean or press the pause button, just to get a breath of air, I would. Practices like journaling, exercise, meditation, and the occasional long soak in the tub, when I can get an hour away from my baby, help me cling to sanity during these turbulent times.
More often, though, I find myself falling into behaviors that perpetuate this cycle of stress and anxiety instead of alleviating it. Things that, while not necessarily bad in themselves, make my mind more chaotic, more unsettled. In particular, I speak of digital media.
It’s natural to turn to the internet – for information, for help formulating an opinion, for comfort from our socially distanced friends and family – but right now there is so much noise. Increasingly, that noise has turned into shouting, a din of angry opinions and reposts of news articles from sources someone calls out as biased moments later, no matter what the source.
The noise is confusing, too. I have family members staunchly opposed to and in favor of mask wearing. Friends who are partying on the beach and others who haven’t left their houses. Friends with serious health conditions in true fear for their lives, and others who think “the Chinese virus” is a hoax. Friends whose lives are heavily impacted daily by race and others who don’t understand why it’s a big deal to leave Confederate monuments standing. Comparisons between America and Nazi Germany that are both flattering and cautionary. Even if I am clear where I stand, the task of navigating these murky social interactions is exhausting.
We have a lot of work to do, America. But it’s almost impossible to make progress on *anything* if you are burned out and overwhelmed, let alone make progress on daunting and complicated systemic challenges.
I am pretty sure I have hit social media burnout for 2020. If you feel the same way, I encourage you to take some time away. Even a day or two of silence can be regenerative. Listen to what you can hear when others aren’t shouting. Then, maybe we can all get together, press play again, and start part two of a more productive conversation.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.