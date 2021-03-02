This week, March 1-5, we are observing Severe Weather Awareness Week. After record-setting low temperatures and snowfall in February in a large part of the U.S., we need to prepare for the unexpected as we move towards the spring storm season.
I encourage families to have a severe weather storm plan. Discuss evacuation planning and create a go-kit that includes medications, insurance documents, clothing, shoes, bedding, bottled water and non-perishable food. Masks and hand sanitizer should also be considered, and don’t forget about pets. Be sure to include food, medication and kennel if needed for them. The website Ready.gov/plan is a great resource for emergency planning.
Residents are encouraged to shelter in place during severe weather whenever possible in an interior room on the lowest level of your home. If you live in an apartment or home without a basement, you may want to go to a public storm shelter when severe weather is forecast.
We have limited public storm shelters in Derby. Fire Station #82 at 1401 N. Rock Road is always open during severe weather, and pets are allowed. Other designated shelter sites are opened only when volunteers are available to staff them when severe weather is forecast. To see a list of storm shelters, visit DerbyKS.com/shelters.
In the event of severe weather, the City will post information about open shelters on its website, DerbyKS.com, and social media pages. Find us on Facebook under Derby, Kansas City Hall, and Twitter under @DerbyKS. It is important that you follow the city to receive the most up-to-date information.
We are looking for volunteers to help staff our public storm shelters. If you are interested in volunteering, contact the City Shelter Coordinator Dave Foster at DaveFoster@derbyweb.com.
I encourage you to prepare for the storm season and know what to do if and when the sirens sound.
