Severe weather season is quickly approaching. Spring storms bring a variety of hazards that residents should be prepared for. I would like to tell you about some resources available for residents during the severe weather season and ask for your help.
Prior to an emergency, residents should create a storm plan for severe weather. The plan should include evacuation planning and a “go kit,” which should include things such as medications, insurance documents, clothing, bedding, bottled water and non-perishable food. Residents also need to consider plans for pets, including food and a kennel. The website www.ready.gov/plan is a great resource for both of these items.
Residents should shelter in place during severe weather whenever possible. Those who are apartment dwellers or living in homes without basements may want to go to a public storm shelter when severe weather is anticipated.
In Derby, we have several public storm shelters. Fire Station #82 on Rock Road is always open during severe weather, and pets are allowed. Other designated shelter sites are ONLY opened when needed AND when volunteers are available to staff them.
The City is working on a plan for the best ways to post information about which shelters will be open, so be on the lookout for updates. Learn more about each shelter at www.DerbyKS.com/shelters. If you are interested in volunteering at a shelter during severe weather, contact me at KielMangus@derbyweb.com.
I encourage residents to attend a Severe Weather Safety program on March 16 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Derby Public Library. This class is taught by Cody Charvat, Training & Exercise Officer for Sedgwick County Emergency Management. He will talk about severe weather and ways to stay safe. This is a free class for all Sedgwick County residents.
Please take the steps today to prepare for severe weather season and if you are able volunteer to help at a storm shelter.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.