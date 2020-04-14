As the COVID 19 pandemic affects people nationwide, one of the challenges for police chiefs is developing a plan to ensure emergency responders take all measures to avoid the virus. To ensure your police department is ready to respond to community needs, we have taken the following proactive measures:
Some police reports about misdemeanor crimes that are not in progress and the suspect is not at the scene may be taken over the phone. Instead of an officer responding to your call to 9-1-1 by going to your home or business, a police officer will call you. Cases with solvability factors will still be assigned to follow-up investigators.
Change in shifts. As of March 29, police officers are working 12-hour shifts (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.). We have separate work locations so day shift and night shift officers work out of two different facilities. One shift will work out of the Derby Police Department, and the other shift will work out of the Senior Center.
Our fleet of patrol vehicles has been divided between the two shifts to minimize the number of officers using multiple vehicles. Our goal is to minimize each officer’s exposure to the virus, leaving us adequately staffed to meet your emergency needs.
Community events cancelled. We have cancelled our community events for March, April and May, including the Citizen Police Academy, Youth Open House and Youth Citizen Police Academy. We look forward to holding these events next year, as both citizens and officers enjoy the opportunity to meet and get to know each other.
Our daily interactions with residents are important to us. We look forward to things returning to normal. In the meantime, please help us by following all federal, state and local mandates and guidelines regarding crowd sizes, social distancing, hand washing, etc. We will get through this the same way we have made Derby a safe community for many years–through community partnerships and working together.
