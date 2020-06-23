We would like to invite you to an open house for Pleasantview Elementary’s final walkthrough on Tuesday, June 30 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at 1101 N. Georgie in Derby. This is a come and go event for our community to be able to take a self-paced walkthrough of the building.
We would encourage you to show school spirit by wearing Panda gear or the school colors. Light refreshments will be provided and attendees will also be receiving a memory book as a special memento while supplies last. The Pleasantview Elementary memory book contains images of artwork and mosaics throughout the school.
Pleasantview Elementary was built in 1955 and became one of seven schools in Derby at that time. For the 1976 Bicentennial of the United States of America, the fourth- through sixth-grade classes at Pleasantview Elementary worked on a special project.
They painted murals depicting the Bicentennial on the hallway walls outside of the classrooms. Teachers would move an overhead projector into the hall and project images onto the brick. Each student had the opportunity to contribute by taking a turn tracing and painting.
Capturing these beautiful, historic memories was very important to our transition committees formed last fall.
Our Board of Education also approved at the June 8, 2020, Board meeting to make a donation of items from Pleasantview to the Derby Historical Society and Museum to represent the school’s history at the museum.
As quoted in this memory book, “There is no doubt the legacy the family at Pleasantview Elementary has created will last long after the building is closed.”
We look forward to seeing you there!
