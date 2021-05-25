Since 2012, I’ve pushed several transparency laws to make local elected officials like me more accountable to taxpayers like you. Like climbing three flights of stairs, these laws have brought transparency up three levels since 2013.
The first of these laws was called Truth in Taxation. This law defined a “tax increase” as an increase in the tax revenue, not just the mill levy rate. If the budget depended on more property tax revenue, then the officials would have to vote and then publish it in the newspaper. I was not surprised when most local elected officials were passionately opposed to this new law.
In 2015, the legislature replaced the T&T law with a Tax Lid. This law limited growth in property tax revenues unless a majority of their voters approved the increase on a ballot measure. Not surprisingly, many local elected officials were overwhelmingly opposed to the Tax Lid and lobbied hard to repeal it each year.
This year’s legislature achieved an even greater level of transparency when they passed SB13. This repealed the Tax Lid but now requires local government (except schools) to notify each property taxpayer before budget adoption if the proposed budget relies on more property tax revenue.
I testified twice in favor of this law. Most elected officials seemed supportive of the repeal of the Tax Lid but opposed the notification requirement.
In 2016, I helped pass a county resolution to target 29.359 mills for each budget cycle, equivalent to what it was in 2011.
Most governing bodies use the previous year’s mill levy (after technical adjustments) as the starting point for the next budget. Without resetting, the mill levy creeps up a little each year even though no elected official voted to raise taxes. This resolution also set up a 0.601 mill levy reduction in 2023 due to a lower debt burden.
In light of SB13, some commissioners reasoned that a target is unnecessary and the preplanned tax reduction frustrating. I disagree. I contend establishing and maintaining a lowered target mill levy is healthy.
Under SB13, you will be notified when more tax revenue is “needed” and you will have a chance to publicly address the commission before the budget is adopted. However, this is not really a barrier to bigger government. With no target, no lid, and no public vote, the governing body is really free to do whatever it wants as long as you know about it.
Now you will be informed but it’s up to you to keep us accountable.
