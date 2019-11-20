Over the last four years, I have had the pleasure of choosing recipients of the Mayor’s Award of Excellence. The program was started in 2002 to recognize individuals, families, organizations, or businesses that have contributed significantly to our community.
This year, I have chosen three individuals who have made a mark on our community - Barney Tull, Bill Fales and David Peebler. These three have shared their photography/videography skills for many years with our community. They are dedicated to their craft, capturing recognizable images and videos for Derby. Here’s a little bit about each one:
Barney Tull has taken photos at community events for the Derby Recreation Commission, Derby Public Library, Derby Community Foundation and City of Derby. He displays photographs of Derby people and places at City Hall. Tull created a McConnell Air Force Base exhibit for the library, including the planes and the people who work on them.
You can find Bill Fales taking photographs at community events, such as the City Tree Lighting, Spring Into Art and BBQ & Music Festival. He displays photographs of Derby landscapes and scenic views at the Derby Welcome Center. A sunrise photo he took at High Park is featured on the state website, Kansas.gov. Bill’s photo of the 2018 Tree Lighting represented Kansas as “The Most Iconic Christmas Tree in Every State” by Country Living magazine.
David Peebler has filmed 30 years of Derby High School football games. He has shot and edited video of the freshman, junior varsity and varsity games. Peebler has also been involved in the community, serving on Derby’s Park and Urban Forestry Board as well as the Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center Board of Directors. He is known to be seen with his cocker spaniel, Barney, visiting nursing homes and libraries.
These three men are three top-notch artists, and they have generously given their time and talents to show the world how good Derby looks. Seeing Derby through their lenses is how many people see Derby, and for that they deserve this award.
We will present this award on Nov. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the City Council meeting at Derby City Hall, 611 Mulberry Road. We invite you to come show your support for these talented community volunteers.
