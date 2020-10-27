Dear Harriette: I have two children who long to go trick-or-treating. I have told them no. It’s COVID-19 time. I think it would be crazy to let them go door-to-door taking candy from people. That seems like a superspreader. What do you recommend? – No Halloween
Dear No Halloween: Why not host a small gathering outside – in your backyard or another private area – where you allow your children to invite a few friends? The group should be no more than 10 children. All children should wear masks the entire time. Do not serve food. That would require the children to take off their masks. Host a few games that allow them to play safely at a distance with each other, like relays or charades. Provide pre-packaged candy bags for each child. They will appreciate this revised way of getting dressed up and being part of this fun experience while staying as safe as possible.
