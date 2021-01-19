My first trip to Panther Stadium came during my previous job and I remember it well. The luster of it shined the second I turned on Madison Avenue. Having no idea what I was in for, I also made the mistake of expecting to find good parking if I showed up less than 30 minutes from kickoff. Never again.
From the cheerleaders, fans, marching band, Pantherettes to players, every component of that stadium served as a beacon of pride for all that wore green and white.
I had no idea at the time that I’d be working in Derby two years later. It’s all I needed, however, to paint a picture of one of the best stadium environments I had seen.
Now I understand tearing down and replacing this facility can trigger all kinds of emotion. I would be the same way if I had been raised here or seen my kids play there. That runs from school or youth football, soccer and track and field.
That being said, the “DNA” of the stadium was in desperate need of an overhaul. From the poor infrastructure of the home bleachers, locker rooms and a concession stand that had been outgrown, it needed a helping hand.
Turf replacement has already taken place, forming the first step in the makeover of this Derby landmark.
So what can be made of what’s coming?
The logistical side (attendance flow, parking, seating, etc.) is certainly a bonus, but not the focus here. I’ve had enough conversations with administration to know how much the additional parking alone has made life easier.
The remodel of this stadium is going to provide a major boost in becoming a regional venue. The stadium will be more than capable of hosting state tournaments for soccer and even potential football championship games. Between the stadium and the recently opened Decarsky Park, Derby will have two of the most attractive facilities in the region inside its own ZIP code.
Maybe it’s the music junkie in me, but I hope that the district entertains the idea of hosting concerts at the facility. I believe it offers a lot of promise for entertainment outside of athletics.
The best part about this conversation is this is only a snapshot of what this stadium can be.
Regardless of what comes or doesn’t, I believe it’s something that all of Derby can be proud of.
