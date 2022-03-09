This spring, exciting things are in the works for Derby’s outdoor spaces. The Derby parks department and PROS Consulting have begun gathering community input for the next parks master plan to take the community into the next decade. Meanwhile, Derby Public Library Director Eric Gustafson has his eyes on the near future as he leads fundraising efforts to develop a robust interactive outdoor space to the library.
Both the parks department’s growth and the library’s outdoor space mean more public outdoor space for Derby with more features, and that’s a great thing.
Rich outdoor spaces are important for everyone. According to research from Harvard Medical School, outdoor play has crucial benefits for children. Sunshine and exercise boost mood, bolster the immune system, and improve health. Outdoor play helps build executive function, improve socialization, and cultivate appreciation for nature.
Adults benefit in similar ways. Spending time outdoors improves mood, memory, and lengthens lifespan. Nature can reduce stress and decrease the risk of depression and anxiety. Access to dynamic outdoor spaces with offerings to entice both adults and children makes it inviting to be outside every day.
The current library vision includes a water feature with fountain play area, outdoor instruments (like the ones at Botanica), picnic cabanas, and a performance area. Although the simplest element proposed, picnic tables with some kind of shade would be a huge benefit at the library, adding capacity for outdoor reading, picnics, and other activities to a place that is already a destination. The musical literacy area would be a magical destination walkable from my house – it sounds downright magical.
The community input given for the parks department so far emphasizes more outdoor recreational facilities like pickleball courts and baseball fields and a natural water feature. Other feedback included practical things like more connected trails and year-round restroom facilities, which speaks to a desire to make outdoor activities accessible. As a dedicated parks-user, I can confirm that having both consistent access to clean water and a place to use the bathroom makes a park far more user-friendly.
There will be more public events for parks feedback, and residents can provide input at derbyparksplan.com and see updates.
Derby wants to be outside, we already have lovely parks and miles of trails, and we have a city willing to invest in developing our outdoor resources even further. That is exciting news for Derby’s future.
