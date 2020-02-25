The owners and operators of Field Station: Dinosaurs in Derby know it takes time to build a large, loyal audience for a family science attraction like ours. The experience we offer is thoughtful and meant to be shared by families together. We are not an amusement park built around thrill rides and arcade games, so there will be a learning curve as parents discover the value of the attraction.
Our park is designed for families with children who can explore and make discoveries together at their own pace. Prior to starting the project in 2017, we consulted with experts in the fields of family entertainment, theme parks and commercial development to estimate attendance and revenue for the STAR bond district in Derby. Assuming full build out and stabilization of the entire STAR bond district, the Field Station was projected to host over 100,000 visits per year. While we have not achieved that goal in our first two seasons, we are satisfied with our turnout and anticipate increased attendance moving forward. Our attractions have averaged well above the 45,000 visits a year as was reported erroneously through media sources outside of Derby.
When the rest of the Derby Destination Development is completed and we are part of a thriving, vibrant entertainment hub with restaurants, complimentary attractions and more, we anticipate a substantial increase in our attendance. We have already made great progress towards building a regional audience, with a strong percentage of our guests driving to Derby from outside Kansas.
In our first two seasons, we have
welcomed families from all 50 states.
Field Station: Dinosaurs is committed to Derby and to Kansas. We have felt welcomed by the community and look forward to being here for years to come. As the Derby Destination Development district grows around us and finally reaches completion, we anticipate a bright future for the park.
GUY GSELL
Executive Producer
Field Station: Dinosaurs
