The holiday season provides great opportunity to reflect on the past year and the one coming right around the corner. It goes without saying that this year has been challenging beyond measure for our community and nation. The DRC has been proud to help provide the greatest sense of normalcy that we could in very “not normal” times. We are VERY proud of the results of our safety protocols at DRC facilities and programs. While we realize there remain some challenges, we are provided with a renewed sense of hope as vaccines enter our communities and at some point we can return to more community engagement.
America has faced great challenges before and the result coming out of those frequently were some of the greatest periods of growth and possibility in our history. With that in mind the DRC wants to play its part in a similar prosperity for the USD 260 community. We firmly believe the energy coming from the community will be a unique opportunity to spring forward. The DRC is committed to do its part to provide opportunities to return to the simple things we cherish. Whether that be a handshake, a hug with a loved one, getting together with friends, or making memories at community events – at the appropriate times, of course. Derby and USD 260 have a unique level of cooperation between governmental organizations, the business community and community groups. It will certainly be rewarding as we’re able to realize a dynamic recovery.
The DRC will return to the classic offerings we provide but also look to provide new and exciting events and to fully realize the opportunity to host the community at our Recreation Centers, Rock River Rapids, DRC programs and the Hubbard Arts Center, which we will fully unveil to the public in numerous ways.
In light of the still ongoing COVID issue, the DRC is structuring different ways to engage with memberships. New monthly autopay members enrolling in January will receive the first month for only $1. Yes, you read that correctly – $1! No contracts, enrollment fees or other requirements. We will also offer 20% off annual memberships beginning in January, but unlike other years we will extend that offer through March. Our goal is to provide our community with format and timing that they ultimately feel comfortable with. We will continue to offer programs and facilities with the same safety protocols in place as long as is necessary.
The DRC will always err on the side of community safety, but you can be assured when the time is right, we will be ready and will be here for you to join together and embrace our community spirit. Never more than now do we realize that our relationships have so much more value than the “stuff” in life we so often prioritize. We hope that the sacrifice of this year will be rewarded in a renewed value in all the things that makes Derby special. Be safe and here’s to a great 2021!
