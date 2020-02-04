Do you have a desire to get involved in your community? Do you have an interest in our parks, library or community development? If so, you can apply for a position on the Parks and Urban Forestry Board, Library Board, or Community Development Advisory Board.
If you or your family members are active users of the city's parks, the Parks & Urban Forestry Board is the perfect place for you. This board meets on the second Thursday of the month at 11 a.m. Board members serve a two-year term.
The board provides support and ideas for educational and environmental programs and events to engage Derbyites in our park system. The goal is to provide great recreational facilities and green spaces for our active community.
If books are your thing, the Library Board is looking for you. Meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Board members serve a four-year term, but don’t let that scare you! The Library is a fun place to be with a variety of events and innovative offerings to meet the needs of today’s tech savvy Derbyites. This board is responsible for establishing policies and regulations to govern the library property and operations.
If you are interested in community growth, the Community Development Advisory Board is a good fit for you. The board meets quarterly in February, May, August, and November at 4:30 p.m. Board members serve a two-year term.
The Community Development Advisory Board maintains the city's economic development plan, makes recommendations to the City Council on financial incentives for new businesses, and advocates for programs to improve economic development.
If you are interested in any of these opportunities, I invite you to apply. Find an application at DerbyKS.com/boards or at City Hall, 611 Mulberry Rd. (M-Th 7:30-5:30; F 7:30-1:00). Contact Hillary at 788-3132 or HillaryLawrence@derbyweb.com with questions. Applications are due March 18. I will make appointments to the boards at a Council meeting in April.
