As we celebrate American Education Week this week, I’ve been thinking about all the ways the Derby Community Foundation supports education in the Derby area.
From the beginning of the DCF in 1993, education has been an important focus. Two of the founding members of the DCF, Charlie Hubbard and Elizabeth Kinch, were retired educators. Other Derby educators who have served on the DCF Board include Tim Hamblin, Heather Bohaty and, currently, Becky Moeder. The first fund created by a donor with the DCF was the Kermit Daum Scholarship, which honors his 37-year career as a Derby High School science teacher.
The second scholarship fund established with the DCF also honors a former USD 260 teacher, Ada Thoma. In 2016, this scholarship was renamed to also honor Dr. Melva Owens, another Derby educator.
The Derby Education Foundation was established in 2010 under the umbrella of the DCF. For eight years, the DCF served as the fiscal sponsor of this organization, which is now a stand-alone nonprofit organization.
The most visible connections between the DCF and local schools are the grants and scholarships awarded annually to benefit Derby area students. Through 17 scholarship funds, the DCF awards $117,000 to Derby High School students to help them pursue post-secondary education. Six of these scholarships were established in honor of Derby area educators. An annual grant from the DCF’s Career Technical Education Assistance Fund to DHS helps students with course fees and supplies required for technical certification courses.
A wide variety of school-related efforts are funded through grants from the DCF. One of the first Community Enrichment grants awarded by the DCF was to create an American Sign Language course at Derby Middle School. From this course came the creation of American Sign Language courses at Derby High School that are recognized as a foreign language credit for the Board of Regents Kansas Scholars Curriculum. Since the inception of the DCF’s Community Enrichment grant program, 65% of awards have gone to support school initiatives.
In recent years, several grants have been awarded to support USD 260’s summer lunch program, which faced many challenges due to the COVID pandemic. For the past 11 years, first graders in Derby schools have experienced performances by the Wichita Children’s Theatre Professional Touring Company thanks to funding from the DCF. Second grade students in Derby area schools have been the recipients of monthly take-home books through the DCF’s Derby Giving Circle Fund.
Education has been and continues to be a focus of the Derby Community Foundation. We believe that in order to pursue our mission of “enriching the quality of life in the Derby area” we must support Derby area schools and educators.
